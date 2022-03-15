Kanye West may be building Donda Academy, but West is also becoming the focus of college education.

Concordia University in Montreal is launching a program called Kanye vs. Ye: Genius by Design. The course is taught by Iraqi-Canadian rapper, author, actor and university instructor Yassin Alsalman, known by his stage name, Narcy.

“I want to bring something new and fresh to students,” Narcy wrote on Saturday via Instagram. “An opportunity to bring more amazing guests to the University and to discuss the world through the lens of one of the most influential artists of our generation.”

“This class isn’t only about Kanye. It’s about community, creativity, responsibility, accountability, fame and mental health, dreams and and nightmares – and more importantly, self-actualisation. Welcome To Graduation.”



Students can sign up for the class, which is limited to 200 spots, using Concordia’s online portal. Narcy has taught at Concordia since 2013 and has educated students on various Black artists including Lauryn Hill and A Tribe Called Quest.