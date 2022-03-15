Click to share this via email

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are adding to the family.

Schwarzenegger, 32, and Pratt, 42, are expecting their second child together (Pratt’s third), but so is their daughter, Lyla Maria Pratt. The author revealed how Lyla, 1, is putting diapers and Band-Aids on all her toys in preparation for the newborn’s arrival.

“The latest toddler treats I find around the house,” Schwarzenegger captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday. “All her babies and stuffies are wearing diapers and Band-Aids. Mamas girl is nesting.”

“Fun fact: the doll on the left was bought when I was born and is doing well 32 years later.”

Schwarzenegger and Pratt welcomed Lyla Maria in 2020. Pratt also shares son Jack Pratt, 9, with his ex Anna Faris.