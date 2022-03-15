Coldplay has unveiled a new music video for “People of the Pride”, the latest single from their Music of the Spheres album.

Directed by Paul Dugdale, the new video uses animation to present a dark vision of a dystopian future in which humans are subjugated to robots, interspersed with black-and-white performance footage of frontman Chris Martin and the band onstage.

“There’s a man who takes his time from his homemade cuckoo clock,” sings Martin in the track. “And he makes us march around it. Tick tock, tick tock, tick tock.”

In an interview with NME, Chris Martin revealed that “People of the Pride” had been influenced by German industrial metal band Rammstein, English rockers Mus and Depeche Mode, while the lyrics were inspired by 2020’s Black Lives Matter and Pride marches.

“I think it’s our ‘This situation is ridiculous’ song,” he explained. “We’re quite polite about it, though, as opposed to saying, ‘You f**king arseholes!’ But this is about human politics. This is the politics that believes that everyone on the planet has a right to be themselves. And I think whether you’re an old soft-rock superstar, or a young whippersnapper, you’re allowed to believe that.”