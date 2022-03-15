Pete Davidson has a shocking new look on the set of his new horror movie.

The comedian stars in Miramax’s upcoming film “The Home” which is currently being filmed in New Jersey.

Photos of Davidson on the set have him covered head to toe in blood – but luckily it’s all fake.

Pete Davidson – Photo: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Davidson plays a troubled young man Max, who works in a retirement home. He soon discovers that not all of its residents are innocent and some have pasts that are coming back to haunt them. As he unravels the mystery, he finds connections to his own upbringing as a foster child.

The film is the work of “The Purge” creator James DeMonaco who is at the helm as Director and co-writer.

Despite rumours on social media the fake blood had something to do with Kanye West, those reports were all false.

“We’re excited to be backing DeMonaco’s brilliant vision,” said producer Bill Block of the production to Deadline. “James’ ‘The Purge’ horror franchise has grossed over $450 million at the worldwide box office. With his masterful storytelling abilities and Pete’s versatility as an actor, this film will put audiences everywhere on the edge of their seats.”