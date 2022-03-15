Sam Elliott may star in the “Yellowstone” prequel “1883”, but he isn’t a fan of that Western.

“I’m not a ‘Yellowstone’ fan. I don’t watch ‘Yellowstone’,” he said on Marc Maron’s “WTF Podcast”. “I love [star Kevin] Costner. There are a lot of good people on the cast, a few of them I’ve worked with before. Nothing against any of them, but it’s just too much like f**king ‘Dallas’ or something, for me.”

During the same conversation, he offered a scathing take on another Western– “The Power of the Dog”.

The Jane Campion-directed movie is getting a ton of critical love, earning more than 10 Academy Award nominations, but “1883” star Sam Elliott is not a fan of the Oscar-nominated Best Picture.

“F**k no,” Elliott replied when asked if he liked the movie, per People, calling it a “piece of s**t.”

“I looked at it when I was down there in Texas doing ‘1883’ and what really brought it home to me the other day when I said, ‘Do you want to f**king talk about it?'” he said. “There was a f**king full-page ad out in the LA Times and there was a review, not a review, but a clip, and it talked about the ‘evisceration of the American myth.’ And I thought, ‘What the f**k? What the f**k?’ This is the guy that’s done westerns forever. The evisceration of the American west?”

Elliott compared the film’s characters to Chippendale’s dancers.

“They’re all running around in chaps and no shirts,” Elliott said. “There are all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the f**ing movie.”

“Yeah, I think that’s what the movie’s about,” Maron replied.

Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” is nominated for a slew of Oscars, including Best Director, Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Supporting Actor (Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee) and Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst).