Selma Blair is finding the strength to persevere.

March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, and the actress is marking the occasion by sharing a candid video with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

In the video collage, Blair shares numerous moments of her life with MS, ranging clips of her being treated in hospital to footage in which she strikes ballet poses while brandishing a silver-handled cane.

Accompanying the video is Zenday’s “I’m Tired” from “Euphoria”, an appropriate song if there ever was one.

“March is #MSAwareness month. May we all find the strength to persevere.

Back on October, Blair appeared on “Good Morning America” to promote “Introducing Selma Blair”, the documentary chronicling her life since her MS diagnosis.

“At this moment, I’m great,” Blair said.

“It is important to say ‘at this very moment’ and I don’t want to be complaining although I — I always say, ‘I have no complaints but do you have a minute?’ It’s like my joyful thing,” she continued.

“I have more gains than losses,” Blair added. “And I do have things that can sometimes be embarrassing but this part of it that I do want to show ’cause that’s the part that’s healing, and perfect, and acceptance — the glitches, maybe some of the speech.”