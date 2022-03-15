The storyline of “Succession” might have looked different if writer Georgia Pritchett had anything to say.

Pritchett told the “Homo Sapiens” podcast how she campaigned for Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) to be part of the LGBTQ community.



“I had sort of advocated for Greg to be gay – until last season he hadn’t really done anything with anyone,” she said.

Up until season three, Greg didn’t have much of a social life. He then went from hiding in the background to having a romance with Comfry (Dasha Nekrasova) and a European duchess making him one plane crash from becoming “Europe’s weirdest king.”

Although she did feel that Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck) operate “in a circle where I think anything goes”.

“I don’t think anyone’s closeted or not gonna do what they want to do,” she said, but noted Roman “feels a bit fluid and pan”.

“I don’t think he’d hold back if he fancied doing something,” she added. “He wouldn’t hold back.”

The first three seasons of “Succession” are on HBO now.