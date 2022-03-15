Click to share this via email

After two seasons of critically acclaimed hilarity, a new season of HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” is on the horizon.

Stars Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend will all be back, with a brief teaser unveiled on Tuesday, March 15 to offer a sneak peek.

In the teaser, Thede plays a standup comic in a comedy club, cuing up a joke that falls flat.

“You know, I just got back from Africa,” Thede’s comedian tells the crowd at the Ha-Ha Hive. “‘Wakanda; jokes y’all lookin’ for?” she adds, cracking herself up while the audience remains dead silent.

“The narrative sketch comedy series features a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations,” notes the logline for the new season, which will feature more than 40 celebrity guest stars, including Ava DuVernay, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Raven-Symoné, Wanda Sykes, David Alan Grier, Kyla Pratt, Jemele Hill, Holly Robinson Peete, Kel Mitchell, Michael Ealy, Wayne Brady, Bob the Drag Queen, Vanessa Williams, Lance Reddick, Loni Love, Cari Champion, Shangela, Trevor Jackson, Tommy Davidson, Jay Pharoah, Jidenna, Essence Atkins and more.

The third season of “A Black Lady Sketch Show” premieres on Friday, April 8.