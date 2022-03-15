Kylie Jenner is opening up about the challenges she has faced since welcoming her son, Wolf. In a video shared to Instagram Tuesday, Jenner said that “postpartum has not been easy.”

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms, that postpartum has not been easy,” Jenner who is six weeks postpartum, told the camera. “It’s not been easy. It’s very hard. This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

The 24-year-old mother of two shared that the experience has been more difficult for her both mentally and physically that it was after welcoming Stormi, 4, in 2018.

“It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually. It’s crazy,” she continued. “And I didn’t just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and for other moms going through it right now, we can look on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard and I just wanted to say that.”

While it’s been an adjustment for the Kylie Cosmetics founder, she’s celebrating the small wins, like getting back to the gym.

“I didn’t think I’d make it to this workout today, but I’m here and I’m feeling better, so, you got this,” Jenner shared.

Instagram Story. Photo: @kyliejenner/Instagram

She also was sure to let her fans know that “it’s ok not to be ok,” a mantra she said, she had to learn herself.

“It’s ok not to be ok. Once I realized that, I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself, I made a whole human. A beautiful, healthy boy, and we have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back. Not even physically, just mentally after birth. Just sending some love. I love you guys.”

Jenner made her return to Instagram last week, a little over a month after she and Travis Scott welcomed their second child together. In a video shared to her Instagram Stories, Jenner updated fans about the latest lip product from Kylie Cosmetics — and she had a little help from her daughter, too.

“So, I know I’ve been MIA for a while,” Jenner began before realizing her daughter had made her way into the frame. “Stormi wants to be in this.”

Jenner ended the short clip and uploaded another, but Stormi returned, and this time she was sure to get into Jenner’s shot.

“But I launched a new lip product, lip lacquers,” she continued, before Stormi squished her face up against her mom’s. “Get outta here.”

Jenner tried again, adding another clip to her Story, where she explained her absence and showed off the dusty pink lip lacquer she had on.

“So, I launched a new lip product. They’re called lip lacquers, but I haven’t been doing my makeup, so I haven’t been able to show you guys, but now I’m getting back to doing my makeup and I wanted to show you guys,” she said before showing off several colors of the lacquers, which she described as a “lipstick-lip gloss hybrid.”

Jenner and Scott welcomed Wolf on Feb. 2.

Shortly after welcoming the little one, a source told ET that Jenner and Scott “are over the moon since the arrival of their baby boy.”

“They have wanted to grow their family and give Stormi a sibling for a while and they couldn’t be happier,” the source said. “They both felt so ready for this, especially since they have a better idea of what to expect. Stormi is so thrilled that she gets to be a big sister and wants to help Kylie with all the mommy and parenting duties.”

See more in the video below.

