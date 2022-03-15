Rachel Zegler experienced one of those infamous wardrobe malfunctions at Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards — and was lucky enough to have Lady Gaga and two of the Haim sisters on hand to come to her rescue.

Zegler, who received a nomination for her role in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”, dazzled on the red carpet in a custom-made green Christian Dior gown, accented by Dior shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Zegler took to Twitter to reveal that her “dress broke last night and lady gaga, este haim, and alana haim all banded together to temporarily fix it with a hairpin,” she wrote, adding, “and I think that’s beautiful.”

my dress broke last night and lady gaga, este haim, and alana haim all banded together to temporarily fix it with a hairpin. and i think that’s beautiful — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) March 14, 2022

That wasn’t Zegler’s only interaction with Gaga; in another tweet, she shared a video of herself and the “House of Gucci” star chatting.

“I got to tell lady gaga that she is the reason i am alive today and honestly that’s all i have ever wanted,” she wrote in the caption.

i got to tell lady gaga that she is the reason i am alive today and honestly that’s all i have ever wanted pic.twitter.com/ivrdjYmBHL — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) March 14, 2022

Ahead of the mishap, Zegler’s stylist, Sarah Slutsky, shared a photo of Zegler in all her gowned-up glory.