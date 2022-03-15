Click to share this via email

Seth Rogen has got his mom on his side.

The “Pam & Tommy” actor took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to reveal his mom, Sandy Rogen, personally did her part to help him get his next film the green light.

“Did my mother just email the head of a major movie studio to get them to hurry up and green light our movie? Rogen wrote. “Yes. Yes she did.”

While Sandy has yet to respond to her son’s tweet a number of people inquired if she is “taking on new clients?”

“Sandy, gonna need you to make a couple of calls for me,” “Girls” producer and writer Jenni Konner added.

Rogen has previously tweeted about his mom, most recently after she shared TMI.

“Burn this app to the ground,” Rogen shared after his mom suggested she “had great sex today.”