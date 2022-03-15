Michelle Branch is “fuming” after being mom-shamed while nursing her six-month-old daughter.

On Tuesday, Marc 15, the “All You Wanted” singer took to Twitter to share her “shock” after being accused of not “being modest” while nursing daughter Willie Jacquet Carney (whom she shares with Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney) while sitting on a park bench.

“I just got shamed by another mother (who was holding her own young infant!) for nursing my 6 week old baby on a bench at a playground while my toddler was playing,” Branch wrote.

“She said I wasn’t ‘being modest,'” she added. “I am in shock that this kind of judgement was coming from a fellow mom!”

Responding to a fan’s comment, Branch admitted, “I was in shock, so I didn’t say anything back. I’m fuming!”

She added more detail in a separate Tweet, writing, “…and to clarify, I had a nursing tank top on and was seated away from others. It’s not like I walked into the crowd and whipped my t*ts out. Being a mom is hard enough. Can we not judge one another for how we feed our babies?”

Branch and Carney welcomed their daughter last month.

“Welcome to the world, sweet Willie girl ❤️ Willie Jacquet Carney was born on 2/2/22. She’s named after Patrick’s grandmother Willie Madge and has my mother’s maiden name/my middle name. We’re so in love,” wrote Branch, accompanying a photo of the newborn.

Branch and Carney wed in 2019; they also share son Rhys, 3; Branch is also mother of 16-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle Landau, whom she shares with ex Teddy Landau.