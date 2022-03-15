Click to share this via email

Spoiler Alert: The following article contains “Bachelor” finale details.

Clayton Echard and Susie may seem like the winners of “The Bachelor” but it was Gabby Windey’s grandpa that stole the scene.

Clayton was left to tell Gabby and Rachel that he was in love with Susie, who was no longer on the show.

Once out of the room, Gabby told Clayton how hurt she was that he would make her stay after the “rose ceremony from hell” even though he knew he wasn’t in love with her.

Just as Clayton was becoming defensive, the feed captured the studio audiences’ reaction which included Gabby’s grandfather.

Fans on Twitter loved his reaction.

“The little grandpa cam for Gabby shutting down Clayton is everything,” one person wrote.

“I only care about Gabby and her grandpa from this point forward,” another added.

I only care about Gabby and her grandpa from this point forward #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Q7baQqIwn2 — Julie Trainor (@julie_trainor) March 16, 2022

A third said, “Clayton made Gabby’s grandpa cry, oh that’s it.”