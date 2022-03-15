Spoiler Alert: The following article contains info about “The Bachelor” finale.

Clayton Echard‘s “Bachelor” journey came to an end in a way no one could have expected. On Tuesday’s episode of the ABC series, the Bachelor said “I love you” to his final woman, Susie Evans, but she did not return the sentiment.

Clayton’s relationship with Susie turned rocky during Fantasy Suites week, when he admitted to being in love with and having been intimate with both Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

Susie left the show in tears, unable to accept that Clayton held similar feelings for two other women. In part one of the two-part finale, Clayton confessed the same thing to both Rachel and Gabby.

The women ended up agreeing to stay, and even had pleasant meetings with Clayton’s family. All the while, though, Clayton couldn’t get his mind off Susie, and was eager for “one more shot” with the wedding videographer.

Susie agreed to a meeting, and Clayton ended things with Rachel and Gabby for good. At the final rose ceremony, though, Susie couldn’t say those three little words.

“From the moment that you stepped out I was incredibly blown away… It’s just you and me here because I don’t want anything,” he told her. “I’m so fully committed in showing you how much I love you and how I will never step fighting for you… I know I can’t take back what I’ve done… I can be the man you thought I was if you just give me the chance.”

While Susie told Clayton that she did “truly believe” what he was saying, and said that there was “no doubt” about their connection, she’d decided that things between them had to end.

“The love that I have for you in my heart it’s so real and I know that you have it too, but I don’t feel like the kind of love I have for you right now is the kind of love you have for me right now,” she said. “… I have made the decision to leave Iceland alone… It’s devastating if I’m being honest, but I’ve thought this through, and I don’t think that I’m your person, and I don’t think you’re mine.”

Clayton asked if time could change things, telling Susie, “It’s not over until you tell me it’s over.”

“I feel like it’s over,” she said.

With that, he walked her to the car and watched her leave Iceland. But the story didn’t end there.

“I was reached out to by someone and it was the last person that I ever expected to reach out,” Clayton told host Jesse Palmer. “I was absolutely shocked that there was maybe something that came from all of it.”

That person, it turns out, was Susie. She then joined her self-described boyfriend live on stage to detail their journey back to each other.

“I left Iceland. I had to make that decision for myself,” she said of leaving Clayton in Iceland. “… I was protecting myself and I didn’t know what I wanted… We took time apart after the show and we reset… and we’re happy to be here today.”

ET has got you covered throughout the entirety of Clayton’s season with all of our Bachelor content.

MORE FROM ET:

Clayton Echard Insists He Wasn’t Gaslighting Susie During Breakup

‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Clayton Has His Most Dramatic Breakup Yet

‘The Bachelor: WTA’: Clayton on His Reunions With Shanae and Sarah