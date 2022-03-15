Now that’s it’s been made official that the season finale of the current run of “Flip or Flop” will be the HGTV hit’s final episode ever, a sneak peek at the upcoming finale demonstrates that exes Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa are exiting the series the same way they started it: playfully bickering.

In the clip, first shared by E! News, the former spouses have one last disagreement as they inspect a property that includes a dilapidated swimming pool in the backyard.

“I hate dealing with flips that have a pool cause they can cost a fortune,” El Moussa gripes, estimating the pool repairs will run at least $13,000.

READ MORE: ‘Flip Or Flop’ Stars Talk Keeping The Show Going Despite Their Divorce: ‘It’s Part Of Who We Are’

“But look on the bright side,” Haack tells him, with El Moussa admitting that a pool can add increased value to the home.

“Yes that too, but we also get to do a fun design, like we could do that really cool glass tile.”

“No,” he insists, shaking his head.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While he continues to shake his head and balk at the cost of her ideas, Haack continues spitballing even more ideas, including clay tiles and a waterslide.

“Fill it up with water,” insists an annoyed El Moussa as he walks away.

“What, oh I know,” she replies. “A waterfall!”

The final episode of “Flip or Flop” airs Thursday, March 17 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV Canada.