Now that’s it’s been made official that the season finale of the current run of “Flip or Flop” will be the HGTV hit’s final episode ever, a sneak peek at the upcoming finale demonstrates that exes Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa are exiting the series the same way they started it: playfully bickering.
In the clip, first shared by E! News, the former spouses have one last disagreement as they inspect a property that includes a dilapidated swimming pool in the backyard.
“I hate dealing with flips that have a pool cause they can cost a fortune,” El Moussa gripes, estimating the pool repairs will run at least $13,000.
“But look on the bright side,” Haack tells him, with El Moussa admitting that a pool can add increased value to the home.
“Yes that too, but we also get to do a fun design, like we could do that really cool glass tile.”
“No,” he insists, shaking his head.
While he continues to shake his head and balk at the cost of her ideas, Haack continues spitballing even more ideas, including clay tiles and a waterslide.
“Fill it up with water,” insists an annoyed El Moussa as he walks away.
“What, oh I know,” she replies. “A waterfall!”
The final episode of “Flip or Flop” airs Thursday, March 17 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV Canada.