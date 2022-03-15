Former Animal Planet star Ernie “Turtleman” Brown Jr. is recuperating in hospital after suffering what he describes as a “bad accident.”

On Tuesday, March 15, the star of “Call of the Wildman” shared a video on Facebook Live, taken from his hospital bed.

“I got one broken bone, and it’s in my arm,” said Brown, 56.

“I’m hurting in my chest. I got hit by a tree limb about as big as my leg,” he continued. “It fell about 50 feet, I was cutting a tree, the tree fell perfect. Then all of a sudden, bam! A limb hit me across the neck and shoulders.”

“I broke that limb in two, I’ll tell you that right now. Knocked me out for two minutes, but I got that limb. I don’t know who won, I think it was a draw,” he joked, while clearly in pain.

“It was one of my hardest hits — again. Except for the bull,” he said. “This is the top one now, it beat the bull. It beat the car wreck and my chainsaw cut.”

After thanking his fans for their support, he asked his followers to keep praying for him as he recovers.

“Call of the Wildman” ran on Animal Planet from 2011 until 2014, following Brown as he caught all manners of dangerous animals with his bare hands.