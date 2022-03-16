Kristen Stewart revealed the reason she turned down a cameo in 2011’s “Scream 4” in a new interview with Slant Magazine.

The actress was asked to play a role similar to the one made famous by Drew Barrymore in the opening scene of the original 1996 movie.

Stewart told the publication, “So it’s the Drew character that gets killed in the beginning, and they created a whole sequence where a lot of people got killed to emulate the Drew thing.

“But it was just going to be one person, and I was like, ‘I can’t do a Drew. I can’t touch that.’ Do you know what I mean? But, yeah, so then they ended up doing, if I’m remembering correctly, a larger sequence and not just one victim,” she added, referencing the scene involving Lucy Hale, Shenae Grimes, Kristen Bell, and Anna Paquin.

The reporter then asked, “If you were given a second chance at moving to Woodsboro, would you take it?”

Stewart responded, “Maybe. I would read the script. I love Neve Campbell so much. She was very nice to me, and it was very satisfying that she’s a very nice person. I love that movie. I’ve watched it recently, as an adult though. It’s so gnarly.

“I love the movie because it loves movies. The coolest part of ‘Scream’ is what it says about film. It’s so self-aware. It folds in on itself like six times. I love how much [Wes Craven] loves movies and how embedded that is.

“It’s a total film nerd type of movie. It’s not just a flasher flick. It’s a beautiful movie. It’s so hard to watch. I’m like, ‘I don’t have the stomach for that s**t anymore.’ I was like, ‘Oh, man, this is very, very, very intense.'”