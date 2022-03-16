Anne Hathaway stopped by “The Late Show” to talk about her new series “WeCrashed” on Tuesday.

The actress stars in the Apple TV+ show as WeWork founder Adam Neumann’s (Jared Leto) wife Rebekah.

Stephen Colbert asked Hathaway whether she did any method acting, like Leto, to prepare herself for the role.

The star, who shares five-year-old Jonathan and two-year-old Jack with husband Adam Shulman, replied: “I don’t know. I don’t know. I kind of do. I kind of do, but I have kids. So…

“Let me explain. Yeah, I mean, my kids love me, and I’m sure on some level, care about what I do, but also, like, just want their mom.”

Hathaway told Colbert: “I don’t really go as immersive as I did before I had kids. But I did get very into yoga, and I actually really want to thank my teacher who worked with me every single day getting ready to play Rebekah. Rebekah is a very passionate vegan.

“I became a raw vegan. I did that thing — I don’t know if you guys have ever gone vegan.

“By the way, it’s great. And we should do as much as we can to eat vegetables for the environment. We all know that I hope at this point… I’ve got to tell you, I did eat antelope in Texas this weekend. We’re all people.

“I did that thing… so deep in my character, I’m like ‘I think I’m a vegan now.’ My husband, we have been together for 14 years and he knows me so well, he went, ‘Oh, wonderful.’ Then three weeks later when I was like, ‘I need a burger,’ he was like, ‘OK.'”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hathaway spoke about starring alongside Anthony Hopkins in “Armageddon Time” and her extreme passion for desserts.

The first three episodes of “WeCrashed” premiere on AppleTV+ on March 18. New weekly episodes will then premiere each Friday through April 22.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.