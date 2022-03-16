A “Wheel of Fortune” contestant got stumped by a music lyric that was already spelled out.

On Tuesday’s show, Chris Bryant was looking to solve a puzzle featuring lyrics from the Eurythmics classic “Sweet Dreams”, but got tripped up by a commonly misheard word in the song.

READ MORE: ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Viewers Slam Pat Sajak For Being ‘Rude’ To Contestant

“Sweet dreams are made of this” was the correct answer, and though the word “this” was already spelled out, Bryant flubbed by pronouncing it as “these.”

Though the contestant’s answer was technically incorrect according to the published lyrics of the song, his confusion is a common one, as in the song itself, singer Annie Lennox does sound like she’s saying “these,” even rhyming it later with the word “seas.”

READ MORE: Pat Sajak Responds After ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestants Fail To Guess Seemingly Simple Puzzle

On Twitter, many were surprised by the information about the real lyric.

Sweet dreams are made of "this?" I was today years old when I learned that "these" isn't the correct lyric. #WheelofFortune — Chuck Tonini (@Chuck_Tonini) March 15, 2022

The guy on #WheelOfFortune just said "Sweet Dreams are made of these" to solve the puzzle, and that's exactly what I said too. I could have swore it was "these"! — 5tayOffMyLawn5 – TL50🔥 (@5tayOffMyLawn5) March 16, 2022

Today I learned it's "sweet dreams are made of this" not "these." Anyone else questioning everything they know?#WheelOfFortune — Gothic Gamelabs (@GothicGamelabs) March 15, 2022

Until I hear Annie Lennox confirm herself that the lyrics are “Sweet dreams are made of THIS”, I will not believe it. Wheel of Fortune ain’t gonna make me think I’ve been hearing those lyrics wrong for almost 40 years. #sweetdreamsaremadeofTHESE pic.twitter.com/pGppkuABpx — Ebonie Griffin (@ebonie1015) March 15, 2022

Though he missed the win on that puzzle, Bryant did go on to the bonus round and managed to take home $26,405 in prizes.