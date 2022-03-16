Trevor Noah addressed the Kim Kardashian/Pete Davidson/Kanye West feud during Tuesday’s “The Daily Show”.

Noah, who grew up in an abusive household, pointed out that people should be taking the whole thing more seriously than they are despite some questioning whether it’s a publicity stunt for Kardashian’s new Hulu show.

The host shared, “Two things can be true. Kim likes publicity. Kim is also being harassed.

“I see a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed.”

Noah, who went into detail about West’s mental health issues and how Davidson sending him a photo of him in bed with Kardashian probably didn’t help the matter, also said: “What she’s going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

The star insisted that it’s always women being questioned for what is happening to them, commenting on his own family situation and how his mother was always told she was “overreacting.”

He told viewers that he eventually got a call from his brother saying that their mom had been shot in the head.

Noah insisted, “I’m not saying Kanye will [do that]… But as a society, we have to ask ourselves questions.

“Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming? Or do we at least want to say, ‘Slow down, let’s all put our hazards on, because there’s a storm coming and s**t might go down.'”

Noah concluded, “If Kim Kardashian cannot escape this, then what chance do normal women have?”

West has since attacked Noah on Instagram following his “Daily Show” comments, firing a racial slur at him alongside a screenshot of his Googled name (that post, as has been the case with many of West’s Instagram musings as of late, has since been removed).

Prior to the post’s removal, Noah responded to West’s racially charged remarks with a lengthy comment, as reported by TheWrap.

“There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye. You took samples and turned them into symphonies. You took your pain and through the wire turned it into performance perfection. I thought differently about how I spend my money because of you, I learned to protect my child-like creativity from grown thoughts because of you, shit I still smile every time I put on my seatbelt because of you,” Noah wrote.

“You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain,” he continued.

Addressing the specific racial slur West used, Noah added, “clearly some people graduate but we still stupid. Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on Black people was teaching us to strip each other of our Blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod. ✊🏽”