Trevor Noah addressed the Kim Kardashian/Pete Davidson/Kanye West feud during Tuesday’s “The Daily Show”.

Noah, who grew up in an abusive household, pointed out that people should be taking the whole thing more seriously than they are despite some questioning whether it’s a publicity stunt for Kardashian’s new Hulu show.

The host shared, “Two things can be true. Kim likes publicity. Kim is also being harassed.

“I see a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed.”

Noah, who went into detail about West’s mental health issues and how Davidson sending him a photo of him in bed with Kardashian probably didn’t help the matter, also said: “What she’s going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

The star insisted that it’s always women being questioned for what is happening to them, commenting on his own family situation and how his mother was always told she was “overreacting.”

He told viewers that he eventually got a call from his brother saying that their mom had been shot in the head.

Noah insisted, “I’m not saying Kanye will [do that]… But as a society, we have to ask ourselves questions.

“Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming? Or do we at least want to say, ‘Slow down, let’s all put our hazards on, because there’s a storm coming and s**t might go down.'”

Noah concluded, “If Kim Kardashian cannot escape this, then what chance do normal women have?”

West has since attacked Noah on Instagram following his “Daily Show” comments, firing a racial slur at him alongside a screenshot of his Googled name.