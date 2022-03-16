After years of rumours, Valerie Bertinelli is clearing things up.

Appearing on the latest episode of the podcast “Literally! with Rob Lowe”, the 61-year-old celebrity chef was asked about the fan rumour the she broke up Van Halen.

Bertinelli married late guitarist Eddie Van Halen in 1981, and for years, some fans have blamed her when frontman David Lee Roth left the band in 1985 and was replaced by Sammy Hagar.

“Well, I have been accused of that, even though Yoko (Ono) didn’t break up the Beatles, and I certainly didn’t break up Van Halen,” she said.

“I got along great with Al (Van Halen) and with Mike (Anthony). It was someone else,” Bertinelli continued, alluding to Roth. “I don’t know why he didn’t like me but what are you going to do? I was always nice to him. I honestly don’t know.”

Roth returned to the band in 2007, and Bertinelli admitted, “One day I’d like to sit down with him and go, ‘Dude, what did I do? Honestly, I’ve always been a fan of yours. I think you’re a brilliant frontman, I think you’re a brilliant songwriter, I love your lyrics. Why don’t you like me? What did I do?’”