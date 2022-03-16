Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ryan Reynolds had the perfect answer to an awkward question during a recent Q&A.

The actor, who has been busy promoting “The Adam Project”, was asked by a little boy in the clip shared by Netflix Geeked: “For Ryan, in the scene where you were kissing the girl, was that real?”

“Whoa,” Reynolds, who is married to Laura, played by Zoe Saldana, in the film, quipped.

“I guess it was kind of real,” he went on awkwardly. “But, um, how do I answer this? I didn’t mean it?”

READ MORE: John Krasinski Shed Tears Watching ‘The Adam Project’, Ryan Reynolds Reacts

Reynolds, who shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with Blake Lively, joked that the kid who asked the question was his wife in disguise.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Jokes His Parents Were ‘Failures’ For Letting Him Watch R-Rated Movies

He admitted he doesn’t know what to tell his own kids when they ask, “Daddy, what are you doing?”

“It’s like exactly the tactic I would use on them,” he said. “Not anger, but just disappointment.”

Reynolds then jokingly told the youngster: “Yeah, great question, though. The exit’s that way.”