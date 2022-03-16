Samuel L. Jackson and his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson spoke about their 41-year marriage in a new interview with People.

The pair, who tied the knot in 1980 after meeting in college, told the mag how they made a pact to stay with each other no matter what. They share daughter Zoe, 39.

LaTanya, 72, shared, “In the beginning, we always said the most revolutionary thing that Black people could do was stay together, raise their children with the nucleus of having a father and a mother, since everybody likes to pretend that that’s not the dynamic of the African-American family. That it’s just children out here being raised by women, which we know is false.

“In order to change that narrative, we made a decision to say, ‘We are going to stay together no matter what. We’ll figure it out.'”

READ MORE: Samuel L. Jackson Is Proud Of His Superhero Movies: ‘Movies Are Movies’

The couple spoke candidly about Samuel’s battle with drug addiction. The family hit rock bottom after LaTanya and their then-eight-year-old daughter came home to find him passed out face down on the kitchen floor.

Samuel, 73, credited LaTanya with saving his life and helping get him into rehab in the early ’90s. He’s since gone on to have an incredibly successful career.

“She didn’t have to try to fix me,” he said. “She gave me the chance to be the man I was supposed to be.”

He has remained modest about his career, insisting: “Coming from the kind of backgrounds we come from and the people that raised us, we learn that we’re not better than anybody else. A job is a job. We were fortunate enough to have a job.”

READ MORE: Samuel L. Jackson Questions ‘Bulls**t’ Survey Suggesting He’s Not The No. 1 Movie Star To Swear Most Onscreen

Samuel and LaTanya are now co-producers on the Apple TV+ limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”, a drama starring Samuel as Ptolemy, a man with dementia caused by Alzheimer’s.

The project was personal to Samuel because his grandfather and mother had Alzheimer’s.

“I’m amazed at how busy we are in our seventh decade,” LaTanya gushed. “I’m grateful because I think of all the things that could be.”

Samuel added of the secret to a successful marriage: “It’s two people who respect each other, love each other, and look out for each other.”