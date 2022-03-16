Don’t mess with Rihanna’s kids.

The Fenty creator spoke about pregnancy in an interview with Elle, confirming that she’s in the third trimester and she’s going to be a “psycho” mom when it comes to protecting her little ones.

The reporter asked whether RiRi’s glow was Fenty Beauty, pregnancy, or whether they were working together.

Rihanna, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend ASAP Rocky, responded, “I mean, they go hand in hand. There’s a pregnancy glow. There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, ‘Oh, do I have to get dressed?’ Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person. I just focused a lot on moisturizing and on contouring.

“The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you’re going to do your makeup.

“But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways. And with beauty, there’s so much that you can do.”

Being a Bravo TV fan, Rihanna was then asked which “Real Housewives” mom she looks towards now that she’s going to be a parent herself.

The singer replied, “Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom. Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me.

“But Teresa [Giudice] from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.”

As the reporter suggested she’d “flip a table,” RiRi insisted: “Worse. You talk about my kids, it’s over.”