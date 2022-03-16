Drake and his son Adonis are twinning.

The rapper shared a selfie on his Instagram Story Tuesday, which appeared to be a screen grab from a FaceTime call, of both Drake, 35, and Adonis, 4, sporting the exact same hairstyle.

Drake with his son Adonis- Photo: Instagram/ ChampagnePapi

The straight-back braids are a new look for Drake, who revealed the hairstyle on his Instagram last week, however it’s a signature look for his little one. Adonis was last seen styled in cornrows for his race car-themed fourth birthday celebration in October.

Last month, Drake and Adonis shared another adorable moment when they were photographed holding up their cups to cheers each other at the Toronto Raptors game.