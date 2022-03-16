Anna Sorokin, better known to some as Anna Delvey, still insists she’s not a con artist.

On the latest episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the real-life subject of the hit series “Inventing Anna” calls in to talk about her life story.

READ MORE: Anna Delvey Reveals ‘Inventing Anna’ Actress Julia Garner Came To Visit Her In Prison

Sorokin is a Russian-born German, who pretended to be a wealthy German heiress with the last name Delvey in New York high society between 2013 and 2017. Her exploits were presented in the Netflix show and documented in trial records.

She was arrested in 2017 for defrauding banks, hotels, and acquaintances of approximately $275,000, and was convicted in 2019.

She did the interview from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility where she is awaiting deportation.

Sorokin explained her actions to host Alexandra Cooper: “I guess it’s just easier to ask somebody for… I don’t know, 20 million” if they think you are already wealthy.

Despite this, Sorokin maintains in the interview that she is “absolutely not” a con artist: “I never intended criminally to harm anybody, you know. I literally cannot come up with a single example where I’m like, ‘Let me f**k this person over and they will never see their money again.'”

Sorokin continued, “My goal was never to get away or not to get caught. I hear people in jail saying, ‘You’re not that good of a criminal.’ I never tried to be that way. I was never hiding from the police. I thought I’d just go back to New York, I thought I’d resolve it with my lawyer. I didn’t know they would be so violent about it. I didn’t know they were after me.”

READ MORE: The Real Life Journalist Behind ‘Inventing Anna’ Didn’t Go Into Labour While Reporting

Asked directly, “Did you ever tell people that you were a German heiress?” Sorokin responded, “What kind of sentence is that. It’s completely ridiculous.”

She attempted to explain, “I think people put together this story after the DA’s office released the original press release from when I got arraigned in October 2017. I guess that would be my assumption. It’s hard to track this because I was just in jail that whole time.”

Though, when pressed on the fact that she gave people a false name, Sorokin admitted, “I guess I did [lie],” she says. “I can’t tell an exact instance. But, I’m sure, I never told any senseless lies… unless they were like, a bank,” she adds, laughing.