Angelina Jolie continues to speak out on the ongoing war in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the actress and filmmaker shared heartbreaking yet impactful photos of children in Ukraine on Instagram, saying the war will result in “trauma, lost childhoods and shattered lives.”

The carousel of photographs begins with an image of a man and woman tightly holding onto children while they wait to cross a river after escaping Irpin, Ukraine.

The second photo captures a mother sitting next to her teenage boy as he lies in a hospital bed upon receiving treatment for his injuries following a Russian attack. In the third photo, a young cancer patient hugs a man in the basement of a treatment facility that is also serving as a bomb shelter.

“As well as the millions who’ve fled over Ukraine’s borders, nearly 2 million people are displaced inside their country, many trapped by fighting, denied access to aid, and in direct physical danger,” Jolie captioned the post. “Without an end to the war children will pay the highest price — in trauma, lost childhoods and shattered lives.”

The humanitarian ended the post with a call to action, encouraging her followers to “learn more” about the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, sharing their @refugees Instagram page.

Last month, Jolie, who serves as Special Envoy for the UNHCR, shared that she and her @refugees colleagues were focusing on doing everything possible “to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region.”