Jared Leto is the next big Marvel star.

This week, the “Morbius” star is on the new cover of Variety, and in the issue he talks about the new film, being a snob, rock climbing and more.

First though, Leto is asked why he missed the big “My So-Called Life” reunion over Zoom early on in the pandemic.

“No idea,” Leto says. “I hope everyone had a good time without me.” But he had to have been invited, right? “I’m sure I was. I would’ve hoped. Maybe I wasn’t. No, I’m sure I was. What a crazy time we’re in. Not everyone’s able to make everything.”

Talking about taking on the character of Morbius, Leto says, “I loved that it was the very first time this character was going to be on screen. I’ve always been interested in transformation, and this was a way to explore that territory in a big Marvel film. It was impossible to say no.”

Talking about how he embodied the character’s limp, the actor says, “I don’t want to get too specific because I’d like to keep some of that for myself. But I leaned in — no pun unintended. I’m a sucker for a pun, but I didn’t mean that. I worked with people who had this specific physical challenge and modeled it after that.”

Though Leto admits to being “a bit of a snob when it comes to film,” and shares concerns over the state of theatrical exhibition. “If it wasn’t for Marvel films, I don’t even know if theaters would exist. It doesn’t seem like there’s room for everyone, and that starts to become a little heartbreaking.”

When he’s not making movies, one of the hobbies Leto has taken up is rock climbing.

“You have to be present. That’s the thing I like about it,” he says. “Also, you don’t get cellphone service. It disconnects you from the world… I’m always talking about climbing now. Maybe there’s something else I could talk about? But it’s a big part of my life… I was never a fan of hobbies. I always hated that word, even … ‘hobby.’ I think if you’re going to do something, you do it.” He pauses before continuing the thought. “But as I’ve grown up, I come to appreciate that term a little bit more.”