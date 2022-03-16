Toni Braxton is looking back at a heartfelt memory that occurred prior to the passing of her sister Traci Braxton.

The 54-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video that Kevin Hart had sent her sister before she succumbed to cancer on March 12.

“A lot of people didn’t know about Traci’s (@therealtracibraxton) illness b/c she preferred to keep it private,” Toni wrote in the caption. “However special thanks to @kevinhart4real for taking the time to send her love and well wishes… you were her favourite. We really appreciate you.”

The footage sees Hart send his well-wishes to Traci after he learned she’d been a fan of his for a very long time. The 42-year-old comedian acknowledged the love Traci had given him and took the time to reciprocate that love.

“I just want to tell you that you are loved in return for the love that you have given,” Hart said in the clip.

He went on to share some words of encouragement while noting that he was keeping Traci in his prayers. Hart motivated her to “be strong,” “to stay positive,” and even complimented her “amazing family and support system” who were, at the time, “doing their best to just try to keep you positive” and “uplift you in every way possible.”

“My heart is smiling because of you,” he concluded the sweet message.

After learning of Traci’s death, hart expressed his condolences in the comments section of Toni’s post. Sending so many prayers to you & ur family,” he wrote. “I’m extremely sorry for ur lost. God bless all of u.”

Traci’s passing was announced by the Braxton family in a March 12 statement.