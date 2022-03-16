Click to share this via email

Even the Kardashian kids are obsessed with “Encanto”.

Kim Kardashian shared an adorable video to her Instagram Story showing her and Saint West singing along to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the beloved Disney movie.

“We don’t talk about Bruno, but… it was my wedding day,” the 6-year-old son of Kardashian and Kanye West crooned.

The reality TV star then posted more audio clips of the family singing the song, insisting: “Our car rides are lit!!!”

No doubt the singalong helped take Kardashian’s mind off the ongoing public feud with West and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson for a couple of minutes.

Earlier this week, she urged West to “stop with this narrative” after he suggested he only saw his daughter North when he was “allowed.”

Kardashian commented: “You were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”