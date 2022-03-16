The countdown has begun.

On Wednesday, it was announced that “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will air its final episode with DeGeneres as host on May 26, with an all-star roster of returning guests in the show’s final months.

Guests in the coming weeks will include former first lady Michelle Obama, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, Zac Efron, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Gwen Stefani, David Letterman, Diane Keaton, Kim Kardashian, and DeGeneres’s longtime partner Portia de Rossi.

Following DeGeneres’s final episode, the show will continue through the summer with a combination of guest hosts, compilation episodes, and repeats before her time slot is taken over by “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

With the show coming to an end, DeGeneres is giving bonuses to her staff, as well as gifts to celebrate the final season.

In 2020, DeGeneres faced an internal investigation after reports emerged of a toxic work environment. The host apologized to her staff, and longtime executive producers were let go.