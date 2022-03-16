Jon Bernthal and company are running things in HBO Max’s trailer for “We Run This City”.

The streaming service released the official teaser for its six-episode miniseries on Wednesday. “We Run This City” chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force, based on a book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton.

“We Own This City” — Photo: Paul Schiraldi/HBO

The show “is set in Baltimore 2015. Riots are erupting across the city as citizens demand justice for Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old Black man who has died under suspicious circumstances while in police custody. Drugs and violent crime are surging, and the city is reaching its highest murder count in more than two decades: 342 homicides in a single year, in a city of just 600,000 people,” per Anthony D’Alessandro via IMDb.

“Facing pressure from the mayor’s office — as well as a federal investigation of the department over Gray’s death — Baltimore police commanders turn to a rank-and-file hero, Sergeant Wayne Jenkins, and his elite plainclothes unit, the Gun Trace Task Force, to help get guns and drugs off the street. However, behind these new efforts, a criminal conspiracy of unprecedented scale was unfolding within the police department. Entrusted with fixing the city’s drug and gun crisis, Jenkins chose to exploit it instead.”

“We Own This City” — Photo: Paul Schiraldi/HBO

Bernthal stars alongside McKinley Belcher III, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Josh Charles, Dagmara Domińczyk, Rob Brown, Don Harvey, David Corenswet, Larry Mitchell, Ian Duff, Delaney Williams, and Lucas Van Engen. It is helmed by “The Wire” creator David Simon and producer George Pelecanos.

“We Own This City” premieres April 25 on HBO Max.