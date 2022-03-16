Kim Kardashian has Pete Davidson feeling the heat romantically, emotionally, and physically.

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, have set social media ablaze since going public with their relationship. Kardashian appears on Wednesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and dishes on her relationship with Global’s “Saturday Night Live” star. DeGeneres points to a chest tattoo that Davidson has: “Kim”. Turns out it isn’t a tattoo at all.

“He has a few tattoos. A few cute ones, you know, that he got,” Kardashian tells DeGeneres, according to the Sun. “It’s actually a branding.” (See to the left of the skull, by Davidson’s right arm)

“He wanted to do something that was really different,” she continues. “For the first tattoo he got, I was like, ‘Oh, so cute! Thank you! Oh my God!’ You know, second… whatever. I’m like, ‘That’s so cute.’ But like that’s what tattoo people do, right? Like, they get tattoos of what’s going on in their life.”

Kardashian has a favourite Davidson tattoo and it’s not the brand. It’s a tattoo planted on Davidson’s collar bone.

“I think my favourite one, it says here, ‘My girl is a lawyer.’ And that one’s really cute.”