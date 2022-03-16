Click to share this via email

Gordon Ramsay is horrified.

This week, the celebrity chef shared a reaction video on TikTok, watching someone cook a peanut butter steak.

“You are kidding me!” Ramsay shouts, watching the cook in the video slather smooth peanut butter all over one side of a T-bone steak while it’s searing in a pan.

“Hold on a minute,” he says, watching the cook scoop peanut butter up out of the pan and back into the jar. “You contaminated the jar of peanut butter!”

Finally he yells, “Now you look like you’re frying a freaking diaper. How to screw a T-bone!”

Ramsay has regularly reacted to TikTok cooking video, including an inverted beef wellington.