It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – March 18., 2022

Normani – “Fair”

When Normani drops new music, the world stops and listens. “Fair” is Normani’s most vulnerable and personal track to date, and it truly shows how much she’s grown as an artist. Normani said of the new song, “I am really forcing myself to let go here. This is huge for me and hopefully this piece of art resonates. Love is beautiful yet so soooo terrifying.” She premiered the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and we can’t tell if we love the studio or live version better! Normani is a force to be reckoned with whether she gives us a pop-bop like “Motivation”, a sensual R&B track like “Wild Side”, or an emotional silky smooth ballad like “Fair”, we stan and are very excited for her debut album.

Charli XCX – “Every Rule”, plus Crash (ALBUM)

Charli XCX has been delivering us bop after bop and now the time has finally come: her new album Crash is out! The album is pure pop perfection (we mean what else would you expect from the incredible Charli XCX?) and features the previously released tracks “Good Ones”, “New Shapes”, “Beg For You feat. Rina Sawayama”, “Baby” and now “Every Rule”.

Rosalía – “CANDY”, plus MOTOMAMI (ALBUM)

Off her new album MOTOMAMI, Rosalía’s new single “CANDY” shows her versatility as she strips down and gives a relaxing anthem that has us falling in love with her even more. MOTOMAMI is receiving high praise, and it’s well deserved, we can tell you that!

Coi Leray with Nicki Minaj – “Blick Blick”

We love a powerful female rap, and Coi Leray with Nicki Minaj really come through with their latest track “Blick Blick”. We know Nicki is the Queen of Rap, with lyrics like “Pull up with a killer, he the joker, I’m Harley” this song will have you spending your Friday studying the lyrics so that you too can rap along with two talented rap queens.

KIHYUN – “Voyager”, plus Voyager (ALBUM)

KIHYUN from Monsta X has just dropped his first solo project, titled Voyager. The EP includes three songs “Voyager”, “Comma”, and “Rain”. The lead track “Voyager” is an addictive pop track with powerful bass and upbeat guitar that will have you in a fun, groovy mood on this lovely New Music Friday.

Steven Lee Olsen – “Nashville or Nothing”

Steven Lee Olsen drops “Nashville or Nothing”, which is an inspirational song that speaks to chasing one’s dreams, which I think we can all appreciate. When describing this song Steven said it “captures the guy that moved here” to chase his dreams. So if you’re looking for a motivational country song this Friday, look no further!

Other noteworthy releases this week include JORDY – “Past Tense (Bonus Track)“, Walk Off The Earth & D Smoke – “Bet On Me”, Simple Plan – “Congratulations”, Arcade Fire – “The Lighting II“, Carrie Underwood – “Ghost Story”, Nate Barnes – “Right About Me”, LIGHTS ft. Josh Dun – “In My Head”, NGHTMRE & SLANDER feat. Dylan Matthew – “Fall Into Me”, Anna Sofia – “Surround Me”, Brady Lee and Gracie Carol – “On The Line”, Yot Club – “u don’t know me”, Dylan Schneider – “College Town” + College Town (EP), XG – “Tippy Toes” & Mina Okabe – “Every Second”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Machine Gun Kelly – mainstream sellout

Machine Gun Kelly’s forthcoming album, mainstream sellout drops on March 25, 2022, and will feature his lead single alongside WILLOW “emo girl.”

Michael Bublé – Higher

Beloved Canadian artist Michael Bublé is set to release his eleventh studio album Higher on March 25, 2022. The album will feature the lead single “I’ll Never Not Love You”.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love (ALBUM)

The world hasn’t received new music from the Red Hot Chili Peppers since 2016, thankfully that’s all about to change. The group’s new album Unlimited Love will be out on April 1, 2022, and will feature the single “Black Summer”.

Camila Cabello – Familia (ALBUM)

Camila Cabello’s third studio album Familia is set for release on April 8, 2020. It will feature the previously released tracks “Don’t Go Yet” and “Bam Bam” featuring Ed Sheeran.

BANKS – Serpentina (ALBUM)

BANKS has officially announced her forthcoming, fourth studio album SERPENTINA, set for global release on April 8, 2020. The album will feature 13 new songs such as “Skinnydipped”, “The Devil”, as well as her latest single “Holding Back”.

Sophia Bel – Anxious Avoidant (ALBUM)

Sophia Bel’s debut album Anxious Avoidant is set for release on April 15, 2022. Raised on early-2000s skate-punk and emo music, Sophia draws inspiration from her childhood all while exploring the electro-pop genre.

SOFI TUKKER – WET TENNIS (Album)

SOFI TUKKER’s followup to their Grammy-nominated debut album Treehouse will be titled WET TENNIS. The album will feature their latest single “Original Sin” and is set for an April 29, 2022, release.

Blossoms – Ribbon Around The Bomb (ALBUM)

British band Blossoms’ latest body of work Ribbon Around The Bomb is set for an April 29, 2022, release. It will feature their brand-new track “Ode To NYC”.

Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever

Florence + The Machine’s new album Dance Fever will feature the previously released tracks “My Love”, “King”, and “Heaven Is Here”. The album is set to drop on May 13, 2022.

Superorganism – World Wide Pop

Superorganism have announced their new album World Wide Pop, which comes out on July 15, 2022. It will feature the new single “Teenager” and artists such as Stephen Malkmus, CHAI, Pi Ja Ma, Gen Hoshino, and Dylan Cartlidge.