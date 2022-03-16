Jeff Garlin’s departure from “The Goldbergs” has caused some problems.

This week, a clip went viral from the show’s current season, showing a digitally altered version of the comedian in his absence.

READ MORE: Jeff Garlin Exits ‘The Goldbergs’ Amid Allegations Of On-Set Misconduct

But on Twitter, co-star Wendi McLendon-Covey reacted to calls for the show’s cancellation or the killing off of Garlin’s character.

Thanks for the great suggestion Noel! This season threw us for a loop because a.) it's hard to incorporate someone who doesn't want to be there and wants to leave mid-scene, and b.) we werent about to re-write the 2nd half of the season. We're doing our best. — Wendi McLendon-Covey (@wendimclendonco) March 15, 2022

In December 2021, it was announced that Garlin was exiting “The Goldbergs”, reportedly in a mutual agreement with producers over allegations of inappropriate on-set behaviour.

READ MORE: Jeff Garlin Responds To Allegations Of On-Set Misconduct On ‘The Goldbergs’, Insists He ‘Has Not Been Fired’

Reported at the time was Garlin’s absence would be filled in for the rest of the season using a stand-in for group shots, lines of dialogue that have already been recorded spoken off-camera, footage from previous episodes, and unused or alternate takes.

Variety also reported at the time that the show would employ digital manipulation to superimpose the actor’s head onto a stand-in, which is what appears to have been done in the viral clip.