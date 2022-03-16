Whoopi Goldberg has sage advice for Amy Schumer who is hosting the upcoming 2022 Academy Awards.

The comedian appeared on “The View” on March 16 where she sought advice from Goldberg who hosted the Oscars in the past.

One of the host’s key pieces of advice was to avoid the internet.

“Go have a good time. Don’t read anything, stay away from all the internet, don’t read it two days before, and don’t read it two days after,” the actress told Schumer. “Everybody thinks it’s the easiest job in the world, and it’s not. If you have a good time, they’ll have a good time.”

Schumer agreed with the sentiment, adding, “It’s a big party, right? That’s why I wanted to do it.”

Goldberg has previously hosted the awards show four times: in 1994, 1996, 1999, and 2002.

The 94th Academy Awards will be the first time the show will have hosts in the last 3 years. Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall will be hosting alongside Schumer.

“Coming out of this pandemic, I really feel like performing. I’m really excited to do this, and I’m also like, you know, a mean-spirited comedian,” she said. “I consulted my lawyer, and he said, ‘You can’t say half of those things,’ so the ones that I can say, I’m going to!”

The 2022 Academy Awards air on march 27.