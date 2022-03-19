Norman Reedus is recovering after an accident on the set of “The Walking Dead”, and will reported be back to work in a few days.

On Friday, March 18, Reedus shared an update on Instagram to reveal he’s “getting better, and was “gonna be back at work on Tuesday they tell me.”

On March 14, a spokesperson confirmed to Deadline that the actor had suffered a concussion due to an on-set injury.

“Norman suffered a concussion on set,” the spokesperson said. “He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern.”

There are very few details about the accident, how it happened and whether or not Reedus was filming at the time.

“The Walking Dead” is currently in production on its final run of episodes, and Deadline reports that the wrap day has had to be pushed back by a few days.

Because of the accident, Reedus skipped a planned appearance at at a fan convention, with Fandemic Tour announcing, “Norman Reedus had to postpone due to an accident while filming.”

The final episodes of “The Walking Dead” are expected to premiere later this year.