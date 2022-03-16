Click to share this via email

Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin have signed up for hosting duties ahead of this year’s Academy Awards.

Momoa and Brolin will host an hour-long ceremony before the 2022 Oscars telecast, according to Variety. The ceremony will honour the eight categories cut from the live Academy Awards broadcast: Original Score, Makeup and Hairstyling, Documentary Short, Film Editing, Production Design, Animated Short, Live Action Short and Sound.

Highlights from the pre-show ceremony will be cut into the 2022 Oscars telecast.

Renowned filmmakers have shunned the decision to scrap certain awards from the main show. Guillermo Del Toro, Steven Spielberg and Denis Villeneuve have all expressed their disappointment with the revisions.

The hosts handling the live 2022 telecast of the Academy Awards are Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall. The ceremony airs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on March 27.