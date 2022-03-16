Nicolas Cage knows exactly what sort of foil he could play to Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

Cage dished on which Batman foe he would want to play in a future project related to 2022’s “The Batman”.

“The villain that Vincent Price played on the ’60s show, Egghead — I think I want to have a go at Egghead,” Cage told FOX 7 Austin at this year’s South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, according to People. “I think I can make him absolutely terrifying.

“And I have a concept for Egghead. So let them know over at Warner Bros., I’m down for Egghead.”

Directed by Matt Reeves, “The Batman” was well-received by critics and fans as a gritty noir take on the caped crusader.

Cage attended SXSW in support of his new movie “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”. He will also star in “The Retirement Plan”, “The Old Way” and “Butcher’s Crossing” later this year, plus “Renfield” in 2023.