Ryan Reynolds is celebrating the arrival of his Aviation American Gin on British Airways flights with a hilarious parody of airline in-flight safety videos.

In the video — tilted “Rejected Airline Safety Video” — Reynolds demonstrates the airline’s “safety features,” while an on-screen message reminds viewers that he “twice played a pilot.”

“This aircraft is equipped with Aviation Gin,” Reynolds says.

“Please ensure your seatbelt is fastened whenever drinking it,” he adds. “Spilling even one drop of the world’s highest-rated gin will result in you being duct taped to your seat for the remainder of the flight.”

Reynolds continues by declaring, “In the event of loss of cabin pressure, Aviation Gin will automatically fall from the panel above your head.” At that moment, a tiny bottle of gin dangling from a cord is dropped down. “You’re welcome,” Reynolds says.

“In the unlikely event of a water landing, flotation devices will be available, and they will be amazing,” Reynolds points out while standing with an inflatable device shaped like a gin bottle.

“This is starting to feel reckless,” Reynolds says before cutting thing short. “Let’s just stop now. We’re going to stop.”