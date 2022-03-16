Don’t be surprised if Bradley Cooper and Will Smith wind up working on a project together, given the admiration the two actors displayed for each other at the National Board of Review gala on Tuesday, March 15.

According to USA Today, Smith was on hand to accept Best Actor award for his role in “King Richard”.

While delivering his acceptance speech, Smith gestured towards Cooper, sitting in the audience. “I look at Bradley Cooper,” said Smith.

“I’ve seen pictures of him when he was young. He didn’t look like this! He grew into that! He let the dream blossom inside of him! I can’t even concentrate, he’s so beautiful,” Smith added.

Cooper attended the gala to present his “Licorice Pizza” co-stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman with the award for Best Breakthrough Performance.

While onstage to present the award, Cooper took the opportunity to respond to Smith’s glowing remarks.

“I’m not gonna forget that, Will,” he quipped.