Anyone who follows Kanye West on Instagram knows he’s been on something of a roll lately, posting unhinged diatribes about ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson that wind up being deleted shortly after.

Someone at Instagram has finally noticed, and slapped a 24-hour ban prohibiting West from posting anything at all for 24 hours.

As TMZ reports, a spokesperson for Meta (formerly Facebook, which owns Instagram) confirmed the suspension, which was put in place because a number of those posts “violated Instagram’s policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying.”

According to the spokesperson, additional steps will be taken if West continues to violate those policies.

Unfortunately for West, those deleted posts live on throughout the internet, such as these examples below:

Kanye West rants again about Kim Kardashian putting North West on TikTok: “I told y’all before about this tik tok stuff Now my 8 year old on here singing she fell in love with an emo girl” pic.twitter.com/sU72UW3zWj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2022

Kanye West goes on video rant about co-parenting with Kim Kardashian: "Hey everybody, I just got off the phone with Kim. I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing … I am her father. I know y'all don't respect fathers,” pic.twitter.com/Y892MCEhrD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2022