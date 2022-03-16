Angelina Jolie spent Wednesday in Washington, D.C., where the updated Violence Against Women Act finally became law.

Jolie gave an interview with NBC News about the law, appearing alongside Ruth Glenn, president and CEO of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

The law had been “a long time coming,” she said.

“It is personal to everyone,” said Jolie, who has been a longtime advocate of the revamped legislation.

“Everyone who cares about family, everyone who cares about children, everyone who cares about their own safety and the health of their community,” she continued.

“I [think] this country doesn’t recognize what a serious domestic violence and child abuse problem it really has,” she added.

“I think once you’re exposed to this system, whoever you are, once you’re exposed to it and you realize how unbelievably broken this system is, you have to do something to improve it,” Jolie explained.

“My children’s health is my priority at this moment,” she said. “And my focus for the last few years has been to help my family and… to focus on helping change laws to protect other families and other women and focus on their stories.”