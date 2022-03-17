Click to share this via email

“Wheel of Fortune” contestants have been generating a lot of online discussion.

The latest episode saw contestants take five guesses before correctly guessing “renting a pedal boat.”

To most social media users the puzzle, which had the T, E, and L missing, seemed like an easy one, but as host Pat Sajak recently stated, it’s no doubt different when you’re feeling the pressure up there.

Two contestants incorrectly guessed “paddle” boat despite that word having too many letters.

Other incorrect answers included “pedam” and “pedaw.”

See what social media users had to say below.

#WheelOfFortune "Renting a paddle boat"… sorry no. "Renting a paddle boat"… sorry no. "M"… sorry no. "W"… sorry no. "Renting a pedal boat." THAT WOULD BE IT!!! I'm exhausted now😴 — StreamingReality (@Locked2Device) March 16, 2022

What the hell is a Pedam Boat? What the hell is a Pedaw Boat?!?! It’s Pedal! Pedal Boat!!! 💆‍♂️ #WheelOfFortune — Jason Iacona (@nafsnep) March 16, 2022

Ummmm why cant people get PEDAL boat???? #WheelOfFortune — Amy Tollefson 👸🏼🦸🏼‍♀️👗👠🦄 (@Amykufan42) March 16, 2022

More stupidity on #WheelOfFortune tonight! Pedal Boat vs. Paddle Boat — Michael Regina (@mikereginatorn) March 16, 2022

It’s “Renting a pedal boat.” How was that so hard to solve? #WheelOfFortune — Anita Elizabeth 💉X3 (@anitaelizar) March 16, 2022

Not the contestants struggling with pedal boat… and the one guy hearing "paddle" be guessed a moment before to repeat it. 🤦🏾‍♀️ #WheelOfFortune — krissy (@verticite) March 16, 2022

Renting a pedal boat! WTH people. #WheelOfFortune — Tim Shelburn (@tshelburn) March 16, 2022

A pedal boat!!! Not paddle 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ #WheelOfFortune — Kevin Agustin (@_kevinagustin) March 16, 2022

The latest social media frenzy comes after three “Wheel of Fortune” contestants had everybody talking when they took eight turns and 10 attempts to figure out the correct puzzle answer was “Another feather in your cap”. See more from the hilarious moment in the clip below.