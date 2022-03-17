“Wheel of Fortune” contestants have been generating a lot of online discussion.

The latest episode saw contestants take five guesses before correctly guessing “renting a pedal boat.”

To most social media users the puzzle, which had the T, E, and L missing, seemed like an easy one, but as host Pat Sajak recently stated, it’s no doubt different when you’re feeling the pressure up there.

Two contestants incorrectly guessed “paddle” boat despite that word having too many letters.

Other incorrect answers included “pedam” and “pedaw.”

See what social media users had to say below.

The latest social media frenzy comes after three “Wheel of Fortune” contestants had everybody talking when they took eight turns and 10 attempts to figure out the correct puzzle answer was “Another feather in your cap”. See more from the hilarious moment in the clip below.