Some interviews are just too emotional to bear.

Wednesday night on CNN, Erin Burnett spoke with Serhiy Perebyinis, a Ukrainian man who learned that his wife and two children were killed during Russia’s ongoing invasion.

Perebyinis was away from his wife and kids, taking care of his ailing mother in eastern Ukraine when the war broke out and his wife Tetiana and their children tried to flee.

Recalling the last conversation he had with his wife, he said, “That was the day when already there was no water, electricity, gas, and we discussed — I spoke to her at 10 p.m., even though at that point there was no connectivity either. But I managed to get through and had a discussion about potential evacuation.”

He continued, “At the last moment however, the convoy she was planning to travel with was shelled at and fired at. And then she came on foot to the bridge, trying to make an escape on foot.

“She was a very cheerful person, she was the financial director of a large American company,” Perebyinis said of Tetiana. “We spent lots of time together as a family. We loved bicycles, in winter we went skiing, and she loved very much planting flowers at her dacha, countryside cottage.”

Hearing Perebyinis’s memories of his wife, Burnett asked about his children, and then broke down in tears.

Perebyinis began to “suspect something was wrong” when his wife’s location on Google Maps was moving around in “unusual” ways, from one spot in Kyiv to a hospital.

He learned about his family’s fate from a news item on social media.

“And then I saw a photo on Twitter, and I recognized my children. I recognized their things and their clothes. And I called my friends to say that the children are dead. Their bodies are lying on pavement,” he said.

Perebyinis added that his kids, 18-year-old Mykita and nine-year-old Alisa, were both “normal, cheerful children.”