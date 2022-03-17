Wendy Williams is speaking out.

On Thursday, the TV personality appeared on “Good Morning America” to address months of rumours about her mental health in the wake of her daytime talk show’s cancellation.

Asked how she’s doing, Williams said, “Health is very well and I’ve actually had a few appointments. You know, I’m 57 now and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old.”

The TV host also said that amid her struggles, Wells Fargo froze her bank account for two months, causing her to miss mortgage payments.

“They say I need somebody to handle my account and I don’t want that,” she said. “I want all my money, I wanna see all my money that I’ve worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don’t lie, I don’t cheat, and I don’t steal. I am an honest hard-working person.”

On court documents revealing the bank requested a conservatorship for Williams, she said, “Well, I want to spend more time with my family and working out and waiting for the responses to my money situation and Wells Fargo. And they don’t like that.”

At that point in the interview, a member of Williams’ team interjected, “There was an individual internal to Wells Fargo that Wendy worked with that Wendy wanted to have her son begin to come in and have a little bit more space, to get a little bit of knowledge as to the inner runnings of Wendy Williams, so the person that was there was going to be losing some of the access to Wendy that she had prior and I don’t think that she liked that.”

Earlier this month it was announced that Sherri Shepherd, who has been guest-hosting “The Wendy Williams Show”, will soon be taking over the time slot with her own show.

But asked how comfortable she would be with getting back to work herself, Williams said, “I am very comfortable. My partners with the show, everybody is ready.”

Pressed on whether that means she would get back to hosting tomorrow if she could, she added, “Well, give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I will be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing.”

Finally, addressing her fans directly, Williams said, “This is what I would love to say to my Wendy Watchers: Keep watching because I will be back on the ‘Wendy Show’ bigger and brighter than ever.”