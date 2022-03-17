Julia Fox insisted Kanye West is “harmless” despite his constant online attacks on his ex Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Fox, who briefly dated West earlier this year, said she hadn’t spoken to the rapper amid the ongoing feud.

It was revealed Wednesday that West had been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours because a number of his posts “violated Instagram’s policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying.”

Fox told TMZ of whether Kardashian and Davidson should be worried about their safety, “No, no, no, no, Kanye’s harmless. I just think that’s his artistic creative expression.

“I know it’s aggressive, but I think if it really came down to it, I don’t think Kanye would hurt a fly.”

Fox’s comments come after West went on numerous rants about co-parenting with Kardashian, as well as firing a racial slur at Trevor Noah for commenting on the trio’s feud on “The Daily Show”.

He also kidnapped and buried alive a claymation version of what appeared to be Davidson in his “Eazy” music video, which was released earlier this month.