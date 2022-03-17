Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie (a.k.a. Penelope Featherington and Eloise Bridgerton) take fans behind the scenes of “Bridgerton” season 2 in a new clip released by Netflix.

The duo start with a visit to Will’s Club, which is based on a Las Vegas nightclub and “where the guys hang out being cool dudes.”

They point out the bar includes real gold, with them jokingly ordering “10 of your finest pints of beer.”

Coughlan and Jessie then head off to Gunter’s Tea Shop, based on a few real streets of the English city of Bath, where they show fans some of the fake cakes and wonder whether more people went on dates in tea shops after the first season aired.

They chat about some of the much-loved costumes on the show in Modiste, the shop owned by Madame Delacroix, then visit Lady Danbury’s drawing room, which they call “the most feminine house” with it being so pink.

See more in the clip above.